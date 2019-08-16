Grant Thornton highlights glitches in ISSL-Allied Financial deals

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The fifth status report filed by the government-appointed IL&FS Board before the NCLT on Wednesday included the Grant Thornton (GT) report, which indicates serious anomalies by IL&FS Securities Services Ltd (ISSL) from the time of onboarding its client Allied Financial Services Ltd (AFSPL). The Allied case has been going from one regulator to the other and various courts. It is pending again in Supreme Court now.

The GT report says the audited financial statements for FY18 submitted by AFSPL to ISSL was different from the one uploaded on the government website. There was a difference in AFSPL’s shareholding structure and the certification of the audit report by different CAs. “Thus, two different audited financial statements for the same period, i.e.April 2017 to March 2018, submitted by AFSPL does not appear to be in the normal course of business,” GT said.

There were operational lapses in the onboarding process as well as KYC details, GT observed. It also says how while ISSL said it could not confirm if there was a relationship between AFSPL and IL&FS, it found out from public domain that there was a common director named Raj Narayan Bharadwaj.

The alleged theft of securities amounting to Rs 344 crore by AFSPL, which was placed as collateral by the firm with ISSL for trading, forced the latter to seek annulment of trades. With the issue pending in court, ISSL as a clearing member defaulted on payments to the National Clearing Corporation, putting its other clients in trouble.

Some of the transactional anomalies pointed out are in depositing and withdrawal of collateral, which GT said seemed unusual. AFSPL had withdrawn collateral on non-trading days even though it had open positions with ISSL, it said. “During the July 2 to December 27, 2018 period, we identified 65 instances/trading days, where it appears that intraday benefit (extending limits without collateral) totalling Rs 2,417.87 crore were extended to AFSPL. Thus, increasing the risk for ISSL,” it said.

GT, after sifting through e-mails and WhatsApp, pointed out how AFSPL was allowed to execute trade without collateral and against collaterals that were not deployable. “We have noted that multiple benefits... were provided to AFSPL by ISSL employees,” GT said.