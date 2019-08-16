Home Business

Lucas-TVS declares non-working days for employees amid industry slowdown 

According to the notification posted by the company's office here, Lucas TVS had already announced non-working days last month.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bikes

Image of Bikes used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Auto component manufacturer Lucas-TVS, part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group Friday declared non-working days for its employees owing to overall industry slowdown.

"As the lull in the industry is continuing, a situation has come to reduce the number of working days", the notification shared with the employees aid.

Following the development, the company said it has declared non-working days for August 16 and 17, 2019 to its employees.

Noting that the company was monitoring the slowdown in the industry, the notification said employees would be informed in detail if the market condition improves.

"A decision will be taken on how to offset the job losses on the non-working days. Employees are requested to extend their cooperation", it said.

Meanwhile, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd a leading supplier of aluminium die-cast products Friday in a statement said it has declared August 16,17 as non-working days for its factory in Padi.

"This is due to business slowdown across sectors", it said.

In a significant development, a section of employees resorted to protest at the assembly unit of Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland at Ennore here. The employees had resorted to stir seeking an increase in their bonus, Union sources said.

"We had a meeting on August 14. We did not accept to their offer to give us 5 per cent bonus. We rejected it and staged a sit-in protest today. Currently, 1,800 employees working in two shifts are staging a protest", an official said.

