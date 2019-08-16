Home Business

Paytm to invest Rs 750 crore to reach 250 million monthly active users by March 2020

Paytm claims that it is on its way to achieving over 3 billion sessions by users logging in to the application for payments and money transfers.

Published: 16th August 2019 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments firm Paytm on Thursday said it will invest Rs 750 crore to approximately double its monthly active user base on mobile to 250 million by March 2020.

The company expects its Paytm Inbox service to accelerate the growth as it has garnered 27 million monthly active users and expects additional 60-70 million new customers to come on board by end of the current fiscal year.

"We are already seeing 27 million monthly active users on Paytm Inbox. Now that we are upgrading it to the next level with innovative use of the content, we hope to get around 60 to 70 million new users of the app. Our target is to have 250 million monthly active users this year," Deepak Abbot, Sr.Vice President, Paytm said in a statement.

Paytm currently has a monthly active user base of around 140 million.

The company claims that it is on its way to achieve over 3 billion sessions by users logging in to the application for payments and money transfers.

The platform, backed by global internet giants Alibaba and Softbank, also has plans to start content, news, short videos, and live television on its app by September this year.

Paytm has allocated Rs 750 crore to acquire new customers and onboard new merchants in small cities and towns.

It is aiming to enable 20 million retail merchants to accept digital payments through Paytm QR, the statement said.

"We have registered 100 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth for Paytm Inbox which offers content services and in a very short period Paytm First Games has also become a popular gaming destination," Abbot said.

The payment firm has also undertaken deals with smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi to offer Paytm application built-in their devices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paytm Paytm monthly active users Paytm Inbox
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp