Rolls-Royce to offer limited edition Ghost Zenith

Rolls-Royce , long a byword for luxury, has rolled out a new ‘extremely limited’ edition of its iconic model Ghost.

By Express News Service

Rolls-Royce, long a byword for luxury, has rolled out a new ‘extremely limited’ edition of its iconic model Ghost. According to the company, only 50 units of the Ghost Zenith Collector’s Edition will be made and the model will offer customers the highest level of custom features in the Ghost range to date, apart from the 2016 limited-run Phantom Zenith. 

“The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

The special edition is expected to be the last version of the current Ghost range, before the company revamps the model completely next year. 

The British luxury automobile maker further said that the Ghost Zenith will feature a number of design details inspired by the 2009 200EX concept that showcased the Ghost. These will include an ingot in the interior made from the original concept car’s ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ hood ornament. A section of artwork showing technical details of the 200 EX has also been engraved in the centre console. 

While Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has not disclosed the price details yet, the comapny said that this edition will represent the final opportunity to lay hands on “the landmark, transformative luxury product” and that the models are currently being “hand-crafted at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex”.

