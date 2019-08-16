Home Business

Rs 1.56L crore worth house projects delayed, says JLL

Out of the nearly 2.2 lakh units, about 30,000 units are confirmed to be scrapped.

Published: 16th August 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite laws like RERA, homebuyers in Delhi and Mumbai continue to suffer with real estate developers yet to complete roughly 2.2 lakh housing units worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore, most of which were launched in 2011 or before, says the latest report by property consultant JLL India. 

Out of the nearly 2.2 lakh units, about 30,000 units are confirmed to be scrapped.

As many as 2,18,367 housing units worth Rs 1,55,804 crore are delayed and are at various stages of construction in seven cities — Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The JLL report points out that real estate companies of Delhi-NCR are the biggest defaulters as their contribution in delayed housing units accounts for 71 per cent in volume and 56 per cent in value terms.
The national capital region is facing delays in 1,54,075 units worth Rs 86,824 crore. As many as 43,449 units worth Rs 56,435 crore are still incomplete in Mumbai.

“NCR and Mumbai together contributed to 91 per cent of the troubled units,” JLL said in the report.
Chennai has 8,131 delayed units worth Rs 4,474 crore, while Bengaluru has 5,468 units worth Rs 2,768 crore and Pune 4,765 units with worth Rs 3,718 crore. Total delayed units in Hyderabad stood at 2,095 worth Rs 1,297 crore.

Kolkata has the least number of delayed units at 384 projects worth Rs 288 crore. Home buyers claim that more than liquidity, it is the delay in delivery of projects despite several relief measures that is keeping them at bay.

Last week, the finance minister met representatives of home buyers’ associations to address their concerns. Officials said that the finance ministry is already looking into the option of creating a stress fund worth Rs 10,000 crore to complete such projects, as demanded by realtors and home buyers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RERA
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp