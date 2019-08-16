Home Business

Sensex sinks over 300 points in opening trade; metal, auto stocks drag

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share index settled 353.37 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 37,311.53.

Published: 16th August 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 300 points in early trade on Friday tracking losses in metal, auto, IT and banking stocks.

The 30-share index pared some opening losses to trade 248. 25 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 37,063.28 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty too fell 67.45 points or 0.61 per cent to 10,961.95 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share index settled 353.37 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 37,311.53.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-mark, jumping 103.55 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 11,029.40. The stock market was closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Vedanta, HCL Tech, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, TechM, SBI and Infosys, shedding up to 2.63 per cent.

READ| Automobile slowdown hits MSMEs, work hours reduced, job cuts likely

While, Yes Bank, ONGC, ITC, Bajaj Finance and HUL rose up to 1.37 per cent.

According to experts, rising concerns of an economic slowdown, weak earnings and global trade volatility has been weighing on investor sentiment.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi comprehensively reviewed the state of the economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as his government scrambled for solutions to tackle a fast-spreading slowdown in various sectors, which is eroding wealth and causing job losses.

India's economic growth has slowed to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19 - the slowest pace since 2014-15, consumer confidence is waning and foreign direct investment has plateaued.

International trade and currency war is further aggravating the problem.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,614.63 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,619.82 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions, while Kospi slipped in the red.

Bourses on Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 16 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.43 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.86 per cent to trade at 58.73 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Auto industry Opening sensex Sensex Nifty
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp