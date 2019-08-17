Home Business

Boost for start-ups as norms eased for shares with differential voting rights

The norms for shares with DVRs have been amended to enable promoters of Indian companies to retain control.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

startup

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has relaxed norms for shares with differential voting rights that will help companies retain control while raising equity capital.

With the amended rules, companies can now have up to 74 per cent Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares of the total post issue paid-up share capital. The limit was earlier only 26 per cent.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has amended the Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules under the Companies Act, MCA said in a statement on Friday. “Another key change brought about is the removal of the earlier requirement of distributable profits for three years for a company to be eligible to issue shares with DVRs,” it said.

The norms for shares with DVRs have been amended to enable promoters of Indian companies to retain control “in their pursuit for growth and creation of long-term value for shareholders, even as they raise equity capital from global investors,” the release said.

It would also “strengthen the hands of Indian companies and their promoters who have lately been identified by deep-pocketed investors worldwide for acquisition of controlling stake in them to gain access to the cutting-edge innovation and technology development being undertaken by them,” the MCA said.
According to the ministry, the initiatives have been taken in response to requests from innovative technology companies and start-ups.

Further, the ministry noted such Indian promoters have had to cede control of companies that have prospects of becoming Unicorns due to the requirements of raising capital through issuance of equity to foreign investors. Generally, unicorns are start-ups that have a market valuation of at least USD 1 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Corporate Affairs Companies Act Startup voting rights
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp