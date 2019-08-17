Boost for start-ups as norms eased for shares with differential voting rights

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has relaxed norms for shares with differential voting rights that will help companies retain control while raising equity capital.

With the amended rules, companies can now have up to 74 per cent Differential Voting Rights (DVR) shares of the total post issue paid-up share capital. The limit was earlier only 26 per cent.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has amended the Companies (Share Capital & Debentures) Rules under the Companies Act, MCA said in a statement on Friday. “Another key change brought about is the removal of the earlier requirement of distributable profits for three years for a company to be eligible to issue shares with DVRs,” it said.

The norms for shares with DVRs have been amended to enable promoters of Indian companies to retain control “in their pursuit for growth and creation of long-term value for shareholders, even as they raise equity capital from global investors,” the release said.

It would also “strengthen the hands of Indian companies and their promoters who have lately been identified by deep-pocketed investors worldwide for acquisition of controlling stake in them to gain access to the cutting-edge innovation and technology development being undertaken by them,” the MCA said.

According to the ministry, the initiatives have been taken in response to requests from innovative technology companies and start-ups.

Further, the ministry noted such Indian promoters have had to cede control of companies that have prospects of becoming Unicorns due to the requirements of raising capital through issuance of equity to foreign investors. Generally, unicorns are start-ups that have a market valuation of at least USD 1 billion.