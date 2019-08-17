Home Business

Government may defer IPO of seven CPSEs

The government has raised Rs 84,971 crore by the same route in 2018-19 against its stated goal of Rs 80,000 crore.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the uncertain market conditions, the Union government is likely to delay the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of seven CPSEs slated for listing this fiscal. But it will go ahead with share buybacks, offers for sale and CPSE ETFs as per schedule.

“There is no denying that the stock market sentiment is not at its best. There are some concerns and the government is trying to allay fears. In the given context, it may not be the best of time to go for an IPO as it may not get the response the department has initially estimated. The IPO plan could be slightly delayed,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.

The companies lined up for IPO include Telecommunication Consultants (India), RailTel Corporation India, National Seed Corporation India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation, Water & Power Consultancy Services (India), FCI Aravali Gypsum and Mineral (India), in addition to the listing of IRCTC, IRFC and NEEPCO, which were earlier approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

However, the official said that so far, there will be no change in the IPO of IRCTC and IRFC, which will go as per schedule by September end.

The government has raised Rs 84,971 crore by the same route in 2018-19 against its stated goal of Rs 80,000 crore. Out of this, it received Rs 1,929 crore via IPO of five firms: MSTC, RITES, IRCON, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Mishra Dhatu Nigam.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had, in her budget speech in July, indicated that the government has set a target of Rs 1,05,000 crore as income from disinvestment in public enterprises for this fiscal.
According to data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the government has garnered Rs 12,357.49 crore from disinvestment so far this fiscal. This includes IPO of RVNL, a Railways CPSE that fetched Rs 466 crore.

Over the next five years, it aims to raise Rs 3.25 lakh crore through strategic stake sale in PSUs. Meanwhile, the government is upbeat about the ETFs after the recent CPSE ETF clocked highest-ever retail participation and the offer was oversubscribed by five times and DIPAM received subscription amount of more than Rs 40,000 crore as against the base issue size of Rs 8,000 crore.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPSE ETFs Initial Public Offering CPSE IPOs MSTC RITES
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp