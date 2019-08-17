Home Business

Walmart profit margins decline for 2nd quarter on Flipkart acquisition

According to the company’s financials for the May-July 2019 period, net sales during the quarter shrunk to USD 29.13 billion from USD 29.45 billion in the year-ago period.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Walmart

Walmart

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: US-based retail giant Walmart International on Thursday said that its consolidated gross profit margins have taken a sharp hit for the second consecutive quarter due to the inclusion of its recent Indian acquisition: Flipkart.

According to the company’s financials for the May-July 2019 period, net sales during the quarter shrunk to USD 29.13 billion from USD 29.45 billion in the year-ago period, while operating income fell 29.6 per cent to USD 893 million. Walmart’s financial calendar runs from February to January.

“Operating income declined 27.3 per cent in constant currency and 29.6 per cent on a reported basis due primarily to the expected dilution from Flipkart,” Walmart’s EVP & CFO Brett Biggs said. Its US business, however, rose by 2.9 per cent to USD 85.2 billion during April-June, while operating income registered 4 per cent growth at USD 4.65 billion. 

This is the second consecutive decline in Walmart’s profitability arising from its Flipkart acquisition, with the company disclosing in May this year that its overall operating income in the January to March period declined 41.7 per cent (37.5 per cent in constant-currency terms) due to the inclusion of Flipkart. Walmart had acquired 77 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Flipkart last year in a USD 16-billion deal. 

However, the retail major’s president and chief executive Doug McMillon said the ecosystem being built by the Indian e-commerce firm is "impressive and comprises strong businesses". McMillon cited the example of Flipkart’s fashion arm Myntra, which recently concluded its largest sale of the year – the End of Reason sale – where more than 2 million customers shopped on the platform during a four-day period with 7,000 plus orders per minute at peak. 

To help fulfill these orders, the Flipkart team had partnered with almost 11,000 local Kirana stores to support last mile delivery, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walmart International Flipkart Walmart profit Flipkart profit
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp