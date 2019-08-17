Yes Bank issues over 231 crore equity shares

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Yes Bank’s Board has approved issue of 231,055,018 equity shares with face value Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 83.55 per equity share. The equity sale will fetch the bank some Rs 1,930.46 crore.

The share sale to QIPs is being done at a discount of 4.95 per cent to the floor price of Rs 87.90 per equity share. Post the allotment of equity shares to the QIPs, the paid-up equity share capital of the bank will increase to Rs 5,100.06 crore. Shares of Yes bank closed at Rs 79.45 per share, up 3.79 per cent on BSE on Friday.

