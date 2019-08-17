Home Business

Zomato calls for truce with restaurant owners, says willing to rectify mistakes

More than 1,200 restaurants in several major Indian cities have reportedly de-listed themselves from the dine-in programmes of services like Zomato.

Published: 17th August 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid an escalating face-off between restaurants and aggregators, online food-ordering platform Zomato on Saturday said it is open to making modifications to rectify "mistakes" and appealed to restaurant owners to stop the #LogOut campaign.

More than 1,200 restaurants in several major Indian cities have reportedly de-listed themselves from the dine-in programmes of services like Zomato over the "unsustainable" deep discounts offered by the aggregators, saying the table reservation services were hurting their business model.

In a series of tweets, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal called for truce and sanity.

"I am sad that young entrepreneurs (much like me) in the restaurant industry are feeling the pressure to such an extent that they had to launch such a campaign.

We set out to create a company which can create a massive impact on consumers, as well as business owners," he said in one of the tweets.

"Somewhere, we have made mistakes and things haven't gone as planned. This is a wake-up call that we need to do 100x more for our restaurant partners than we have done before," he added.

ALSO READ: Zomato asks restaurant partners to serve 45-day notice period before quitting

Restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Gurgaon and Vadodara exited platforms, including Zomato, EazyDiner, Nearbuy, MagicPin and Gourmet Passport, under the #LogOut campaign, claiming that the "unsustainable" deep discounts offered by the aggregators and the table reservation services were hurting their business models.

"What's good for restaurants is good for Zomato. What's good for consumers is good for Zomato. Finding the right balance and product-market fit is the restaurant industry's problem (and that includes us)," Goyal said in another tweet.

Penning his series of tweets as "thoughts on the restaurant industry's stand against deep discounting", he said: "Zomato Gold has been a major hit, but we understand that bargain hunters have also joined Zomato Gold and they are hurting some segments of the restaurant industry very badly."

Goyal said Zomato is committed to working with the industry.

"We are committed to work with the industry and make modifications to Zomato Gold which will result in a win-win situation for restaurants and consumers.

Just like last year, when we changed some rules around Gold after hearing about the concerns of the restaurant community," he said.

Goyal appealed to restaurant owners to stop the #LogOut campaign.

"In the interest of consumers, we request restaurant owners to stop the logout campaign and have a collaborative discussion with internet aggregators for finding a sustainable way forward," he said.

Urging the restaurant industry to proactively look for ways to reduce operating costs, the Zomato founder said this was necessary "so that eating out becomes more affordable for consumers".

"Our only objective here is to drive the growth of the restaurant industry," he said.

"Take a look at this data - the avg price of a delivery order in India is just about the same as that of China. However, per capita income in China is 4.5x as that of India. It's important we bring down prices to find sustainable growth in the food sector in our country," he added.

In a blog post addressed to restaurants on Friday, Zomato had questioned the #LogOut campaign, saying discussions among the industry on price-fixing and limiting the supply of services could constitute cartelisation.

"We urge you to be careful and not get involved in any such discussions," it had said.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) president Rahul Singh had stated that the #LogOut campaign started in Gurgaon earlier this week and turned into a nationwide movement, reflecting "how restaurants across the entire spectrum have been suffering from the deep-discount epidemic".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Zomato gold restaurant owners zomato Zomato discounts Logout campaign
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp