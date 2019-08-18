Home Business

Pay heed to our wealth creators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech must have been sweet music to the legions of battered industry stalwarts.

Published: 18th August 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in New Delhi Thursday August 15 2019 (File Photo| PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech must have been sweet music to the legions of battered industry stalwarts. He said entrepreneurs were playing a great role as wealth creators by contributing to reducing poverty. “Wealth creation is a great national service. Only when wealth is created, will it be distributed,” he said. 

Extolling business leaders and corporate groups as the “country’s wealth” from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he went on to add that wealth creators must not be viewed with suspicion as they serve the nation and deserve respect and encouragement. However, since the withering budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, industry leaders have been striking a discordant note, warning that all is not well with the economy and chiding the government for being part of the problem. 

THE CRITICS

At the Bajaj Auto AGM earlier this month, company chairman Rahul Bajaj said the government was responsible for the slowing demand and poor investments. “There is no demand and no private investment, so where will growth come from? It doesn’t fall from heavens. The auto industry is going through a very difficult period… Like any government, they would like to show a happy face, but the reality is a reality,” he said.

Falling demand and consumption has not just hit automobiles. Consumer confidence is so low it is bruising every industry, even innerwear. Page Industries (the Jockey brand) grew just 2 per cent, its slowest in the last decade; Dollar Industries is down 4 per cent; VIP Clothing down 20 per cent and Lux Industries’ growth is flat. 

Adi Godrej, chairman of Godrej Industries, has emerged as a strong critic too. Addressing students of Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College last month, he had warned that rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing could “seriously damage” economic growth. “It’s not all a rosy picture now. One must not lose sight of the massive impoverishment plaguing our nation, which can seriously damage the pace of growth,” he said. 

In the growing vocabulary of modern times, ‘tax terrorism’ has become part of the businessman’s lexicon. TV Mohandas Pai, former Infosys director and currently chairman of Manipal Global Education, has denounced ‘tax terrorism’ since the untimely death of Café Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha. The CCD chief had alleged he was being harassed by tax authorities. 

Earlier a consistent Narendra Modi loyalist, Pai has now been saying that doing business in the country has become tougher by day in the face of continuous harassment from the I-T department. 
Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also lashed out at ‘tax terrorism’ in tweets after Siddhartha’s suicide, blaming a PE firm and I-T officials for driving the CCD founder to despair and death.

She then added to the controversy by alleging that a “government official” had called her up to “persuade” her not to connect “tax harassment” with the death of Siddhartha. Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy last month exhorted the country’s youth, bluntly stating that this was not the country for which their forefathers had got freedom.

ANYONE LISTENING?

With the nation’s eyes riveted on the crisis in Kashmir, there has been a muted response to the issues raised by these industry captains. But the irony is there. On one hand, the Prime Minister gives the wealth creators centre stage in his I-Day address. On the other, various industry delegations that have been lobbying for a rollback on some of the onerous levies of the recent Union Budget have had to come away empty-handed. 

There was a high expectation that there would be some rethinking on the raising of a minimum public holding from 25 to 35 per cent in listed companies and on the tax surcharge that has hiked the top income tax slabs to 39 and 42.7 per cent. But nothing happened. Again, a few days ago, worried automakers made little headway when they met Sitharaman for lower GST rates for passenger cars. 

Industry leaders are not among those who shoot from the hip. They have long-term interests and they are usually circumspect about what they say about the governments in power. It is thus significant that so many of them have gone public just when the Modi government has won an unequivocal mandate. It is a signal that there is despair. If wealth creators are indeed important to the economy, someone in government should take time off and listen to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi I Day speech PM Modi businessmen speech Wealth creators Rahul Bajaj
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp