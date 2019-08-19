BoB reviews own alignment with priorities of the nation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bank of Baroda’s Hyderabad and Telangana regions held a consultation programme with branch-level officers on Sunday to explore ways to increase business and to draft future strategy. The bankers said that they are partners in country’s growth towards a Rs 5 trillion economy.

Speaking to media after the occasion, P Srinivas, General Manager, said that they had reviewed the performance of the bank and its alignment with national priorities.

“Issues like credit support for economic growth, infrastructure, the farm sector, and blue economy, Swachh Bharat, MSME sector and Mudra loans, education loans, export credit, green economy, and women empowerment were brainstormed,” he said.

A wide range of implementable suggestions have been pitched in the meeting, he added. “Our bank is geared towards implementing the roadmap for the future, by improving its performance and aligning itself to national priorities,” he said, while addressing media persons.