Centre scouting to fill up top posts in three public sector banks 

The post of MD and CEO in PNB will fall vacant after incumbent Sunil Mehta retires on September 30. 

Published: 19th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

As the top positions in three public sector banks (PSBs) —Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), and Bank of India (BoI) will fall vacant by October end, the government has started looking for candidates for the leadership roles. 

The top position in another major state-run lender BoB will fall vacant in October when the extended term of MD and CEO PS Jaikumar will be completed.  

The post of MD and CEO of BoI is already lying vacant since July 1, 2019, after Dinbandhu Mohapatra retired.

Meanwhile, the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has already invited applications for the post of managing directors and chief executive officers for PNB, and BoI.

“To help assess the leadership competencies and potential capabilities of shortlisted candidates, an advisory firm may assist the BBB… The advisory firm will have no role in shortlisting the candidates. The shortlisted applicants will appear for interactions with the bureau,” said the notice from the BBB. 

According to the recent BBB’s recruitment notice, candidates can apply for the vacancies at PNB and BoI till September 16. The appointments will be done for three years.

Based on interactions, the BBB said it would send its recommendation to the Central government. 

The bureau, tasked to improve the governance of PSBs, started functioning in April 2016.

The bureau was constituted to recommend the Central government about the selection of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions, and help banks in developing strategies and make capital raising plans.

