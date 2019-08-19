Home Business

HCL Tech inks pact with Maharashtra Airport Development Co, to create 8,000 jobs

As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur, a statement said.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

HCL

HCL Technologies (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has signed a pact with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its MIHAN campus in Nagpur, a move that will help create over 8,000 local jobs.

As part of the MoU (memorandum of understanding), HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur, a statement said.

HCL Technologies started its business operations in Nagpur in April last year and already has more than 800 employees servicing global accounts.

The MIHAN centre delivers a spectrum of services including application development, product engineering, BPO, IT services management as well as the company's internal enabling functions.

The campus, when fully operational, will employ over 8,000 personnel, the statement said.

"Our IT sector has contributed immensely to help India make its mark on the world map. This expansion of the HCL campus in Nagpur will provide many opportunities to local talent and promote growth and development in the city," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

HCL Technologies has also announced the launch of Tech Bee -- a work-integrated career programme for students who have completed Class XII.

After completion of the programme, the students will be deployed at HCL Technologies. They will also have an option to pursue higher education from BITS Pilani and SASTRA University, while working.

The company will also conduct a recruitment drive in Nagpur on August 24-25 at its MIHAN campus.

This drive will offer opportunities to engineering, non-engineering, diploma students as well as students who have completed Class XII to explore career opportunities with the company.

"Our expansion in Nagpur is going to be part of HCL's strategic vision to expand and bring global opportunities to tier-II cities, beyond the large metropolises in the country.

Our endeavour is to bring global IT careers to you without having you to move out of your homes to other cities," HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer Apparao VV said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HCL Maharashtra Airport HCL Tech
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp