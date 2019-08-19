HCL Tech inks pact with Maharashtra Airport Development Co, to create 8,000 jobs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has signed a pact with Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) for expansion of its MIHAN campus in Nagpur, a move that will help create over 8,000 local jobs.

As part of the MoU (memorandum of understanding), HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur, a statement said.

HCL Technologies started its business operations in Nagpur in April last year and already has more than 800 employees servicing global accounts.

The MIHAN centre delivers a spectrum of services including application development, product engineering, BPO, IT services management as well as the company's internal enabling functions.

The campus, when fully operational, will employ over 8,000 personnel, the statement said.

"Our IT sector has contributed immensely to help India make its mark on the world map. This expansion of the HCL campus in Nagpur will provide many opportunities to local talent and promote growth and development in the city," Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

HCL Technologies has also announced the launch of Tech Bee -- a work-integrated career programme for students who have completed Class XII.

After completion of the programme, the students will be deployed at HCL Technologies. They will also have an option to pursue higher education from BITS Pilani and SASTRA University, while working.

The company will also conduct a recruitment drive in Nagpur on August 24-25 at its MIHAN campus.

This drive will offer opportunities to engineering, non-engineering, diploma students as well as students who have completed Class XII to explore career opportunities with the company.

"Our expansion in Nagpur is going to be part of HCL's strategic vision to expand and bring global opportunities to tier-II cities, beyond the large metropolises in the country.

Our endeavour is to bring global IT careers to you without having you to move out of your homes to other cities," HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer Apparao VV said.