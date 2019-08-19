IKEA India opens online store in Mumbai

Home Business

MUMBAI: Swedish home furnishings major Ikea on Monday said it has launched its online store in the city offering more than 7,500 products.

It said the online store is part of its new multichannel approach to reach 100 million customers in the next three years.

Mumbai will see a multichannel offer including smaller format stores, and a big format store in Navi Mumbai, it said in a statement.

"India's retail landscape is changing at a scale and pace not seen before driven by increasing urbanisation and changing customer behaviours. To be a key partner to many of India in this journey, Ikea is also transforming. Today marks an important occasion in our history as we roll out our multi-channel, digital-first approach with Mumbai being amongst the first few markets worldwide, where we are bringing alive this transformation," Ikea India CEO Peter Betzel said.

The online store will offer 1,000 products priced below Rs 200, it said adding that all the prices are the same across India, both in offline store and online.

In India, Ikea currently has more than 55 suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain.

It added that so far, more than 3 million customers have visited its first store in Hyderabad.

