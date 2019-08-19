Home Business

Jammu traders demand extension of deadline for filing Income Tax, GST returns

Published: 19th August 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 04:03 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: City-based traders' body Monday demanded to extend the deadline for filing income tax and GST returns as internet and other communication channels are disrupted following the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chamber of Traders Federation(CTF) said its demand be considered as a special case in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

"We demand an extension of dates for filing of income tax and GST returns in view of the peculiar ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370," President CTF, Neeraj Anand told reporters here.

Anand said it is unlikely that traders would be able to file tax returns as internet and other communication channels are barred in the region.

"We at CTF firmly stand with the government and welcome all the measures that can bring lasting peace to our state that is suffering due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," he said.

CTF appreciates the patience of the business community which despite suffering huge losses is supportive of initiatives to permanently rid the state of violence and political uncertainty, Anand added.

"We hope that the government would provide necessary relief to augment trade once situation becomes congenial," he said.

