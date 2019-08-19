Home Business

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for strengthening real estate sector to spur economic growth

Birla said the government's target to provide 'Housing for All' by 2022 will not be achieved without active participation from private developers.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked real estate developers to deliver apartments to homebuyers on time without compromising on the quality while stressing on the need to strengthen the sector for faster economic growth and employment generation.

Addressing a real estate conference organised by realtors' body NAREDCO, he said the real estate industry needs to improve its image.

Birla said the government's target to provide 'Housing for All' by 2022 will not be achieved without active participation from private developers.

"We need to strengthen the real estate sector if the country has to achieve faster economic growth.

If we want to tackle unemployment in the country, then real estate is the biggest industry to provide employment opportunities," Birla said.

Real estate and construction sector is the one sector which can provide jobs to skilled and unskilled people moving to urban areas for earning a livelihood, he said.

"Real estate is the industry where maximum employment can be generated as 200 other industries are linked to it such as cement, steel, plumbing and electric etc," Birla said.

He emphasised that there should be a discussion in Parliament to discuss how to strengthen this sector.

However, Birla pointed out that there is a wrong perception about the sector because of certain bad elements and the industry should work towards improving this image.

"You (private developers) should not compromise on the quality. Home should be delivered on time as per the commitment and agreed price," Birla said, adding that the association should stand with customers in case of grievances with its member-developers.

Unless private developers make available good quality homes at cheaper rates, the government would not be able to achieve the Housing for All target by 2022, he said.

Birla favoured a law for rental housing to boost supply for such flats and assured all help to the industry.

He said if the government brings any law for this sector, he would ensure that it gets passed with the support of all parties in the country's interest.

Birla noted that sometimes Opposition parties oppose even a good law because of compulsions.

"India is the biggest democracy. There must be a strong opposition if we have to keep democracy thriving". He said laws should not be one-sided and must protect private developers.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked the industry to give positive suggestions to the government for higher growth in the sector and achieve Housing For All target.

He said real estate law RERA would bring much-needed transparency in the real estate sector. The minister talked about rapid urbanisation and the need for housing.

NAREDCO Chairman Rajeev Talwar highlighted that the government has taken various steps to revive the sector and hoped for more such measures.

Association's President Niranjan Hiranandani termed liquidity the biggest problem and said there is a need to take corrective steps to improve the situation.

He said the industry bodies met the finance minister on August 11 with their demands and hoped that measures will be taken in next 2-3 weeks to address the financial crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic growth Om Birla NAREDCO birla
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp