Home Business

Passenger vehicles retail sales fall 11 per cent in July: FADA

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,74,772 units in July 2018.

Published: 19th August 2019 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in July declined 11 per cent to 2,43,183 units against the same period last year.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 5 per cent to 13,32,384 units last month as compared with 14,03,382 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 14 per cent to 23,118 units against 26,815 units in July last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw an increase of 3 per cent to 55,850 units last month from 54,250 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories declined by 6 per cent to 16,54,535 units in July as against 17,59,219 units in the same month last year.

Comments

