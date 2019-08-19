Passenger vehicles retail sales fall 11 per cent in July: FADA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in July declined 11 per cent to 2,43,183 units against the same period last year.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), PV sales stood at 2,74,772 units in July 2018.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 5 per cent to 13,32,384 units last month as compared with 14,03,382 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 14 per cent to 23,118 units against 26,815 units in July last year.

Three-wheeler sales saw an increase of 3 per cent to 55,850 units last month from 54,250 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories declined by 6 per cent to 16,54,535 units in July as against 17,59,219 units in the same month last year.