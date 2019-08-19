Home Business

Recession likely in 12 months, says Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey

A recession is generally identified by decline in a country's gross domestic product in two successive quarters.

Published: 19th August 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: After Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) has on Monday on the basis of a survey of fund managers said a recession is imminent. One-third of those surveyed by BofAML expect recession in the next 12 months.

Thirty-four per cent of the 224 fund-managers with $553 billion of assets under management said recession was likely in a year. However, 64 per cent said it was unlikely.

According to BofAML, this was the highest recession probability since October 2011.

BofAML's report comes days after the investment firm Morgan Stanley said a recession was due in 9 months if the US-China trade tension escalated further.

A recession is generally identified by decline in a country's gross domestic product (GDP) in two successive quarters.

Warning signals are also coming via other historic indicators of recession: the bond yield curve, which gets inverted before a recession. The yield curve is now nearly similar to what was seen ahead of the 2008 financial meltdown.

Morgan Stanley earlier said if the trade war escalated further with the US further raising tariffs on all goods imported from China to 25 per cent, "we would see the global economy entering recession in three quarters".

However, India is not close to a recession but is witnessing a crippling slowdown. Some sectors, like the automobile industry, is dangerously close to a recession. India's economy has shrunk for three straight quarters and the growth forecast is also not uplifting.

A far greater threat of recession hangs over the UK and other Europian economies. Political uncertainty owing to Brexit led its second-quarter GDP to contract, raising fears of recession.

Besides the soaring trade tensions, several indicators of global economic health have turned negative since the US Federal Reserve said the rate cut was merely a "mid-cycle adjustment" and not necessary the beginning for a rate cut cycle.

Global central banks have sprung into action amid a slowdown. India cut the benchmark policy rates by an conventional 35 basis points, New Zealand by 50 bps and Thailand by 25 bps.

Recession not only causes turmoil in the financial markets, but pushes unemployment rate up and the industrial production and investment take a hit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BofAML Bank of America recession Gross Domestic Product GDP
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp