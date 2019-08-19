Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users: TRAI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio added over 8.26 million users in June while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 4.17 million subscribers combined, according to data released on Monday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In May, Jio had 8.18 million additions.

In June 2019, 4.34 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 437.15 million at the end of May to 441.49 million at the end of June since the implementation of MNP, according to the TRAI report.

The number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak visitor location register) in June was 983.8 million.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,183.15 million at May-end to 1,186.63 million at June-end, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.29 per cent. The urban subscription increased from 674.66 million at the end of May to 675.58 million at the end of June.

The rural subscription also increased from 508.49 million to 511.05 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.14 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively during June, the TRAI data showed.

As on June 30, the private access service providers held 89.73 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL -- the two PSU access service providers -- had a market share of only 10.27 per cent.

As on June 30, the top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.05 million), Bharti Airtel (2.4 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.45 million), Hathway Cable and Datacom (0.84 million), and MTNL (0.74 million).

The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (331.26 million), Bharti Airtel (119.09 million), Vodafone Idea (110.5 million), BSNL (12.87 million) and Tata Teleservices (1.4 million).