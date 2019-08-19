Home Business

Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users: TRAI

The number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak visitor location register) in June was 983.8 million.

Published: 19th August 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio added over 8.26 million users in June while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 4.17 million subscribers combined, according to data released on Monday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

In May, Jio had 8.18 million additions.

In June 2019, 4.34 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 437.15 million at the end of May to 441.49 million at the end of June since the implementation of MNP, according to the TRAI report.

The number of active wireless subscribers (on the date of peak visitor location register) in June was 983.8 million.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,183.15 million at May-end to 1,186.63 million at June-end, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.29 per cent. The urban subscription increased from 674.66 million at the end of May to 675.58 million at the end of June.

The rural subscription also increased from 508.49 million to 511.05 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.14 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively during June, the TRAI data showed.

As on June 30, the private access service providers held 89.73 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL -- the two PSU access service providers -- had a market share of only 10.27 per cent.

As on June 30, the top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.05 million), Bharti Airtel (2.4 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.45 million), Hathway Cable and Datacom (0.84 million), and MTNL (0.74 million).

The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (331.26 million), Bharti Airtel (119.09 million), Vodafone Idea (110.5 million), BSNL (12.87 million) and Tata Teleservices (1.4 million).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp