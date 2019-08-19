Retirement plans: Don’t always play by thumb rules

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

One of the thumb rules for retirement is to have ‘30x’ your expenses at age 65, so that if you live till 95, you have all the expenses provided for. This is, of course, assuming that the return that you get post expenses and taxation is enough to cover inflation, and you don’t lose any money.

Sadly, ‘knowing’ does not mean ‘applying correctly’. So, when a calculator says a person will need Rs 3 crore for retirement, some people say, “No, it will be Rs 1.3 crore.”

Remember, no thumb rule will work if the basic assumptions go wrong. If a person retires at 40, he will need 60x his expenses, simply because he could live till the age of 100. I am sure it may not be 60x, it could be less; but the way to look at the 30x rule is to look at the years remaining.

People make benign assumptions like 5 per cent inflation, 7 per cent post-tax portfolio return, zero sequence of return risk, no sudden drawdowns, will SURELY die at the age of 80 even though their own grandma will still be going strong. How people make such assumptions beats me. It is quite common though. Now, let us look at what could go wrong.

Please understand that in a retirement calculation, you do not know these:

How long will you live. None of us know this. It could be anything from an average Indian’s life span of 72 years to the age of 120!

What will be the return on your blended portfolio. The last few years the return on equity portion is terrible, but debt has given decent returns.

Whether you will be fit to handle a complex portfolio, and how well. Not everybody will be in a position to manage their own money at age 70, for some it could be 80. Each individual has to take a call himself.

Your ability to ensure you do not lose money to poor investment skills– which includes giving loans or guarantees to friends, investing in start-ups, investing in high-risk equity, etc.

How much you will spend on medical care. Your guess is as good as mine.

How much you will spend on support staff as your body can’t do some things. There’s no way you can even estimate this closer to the event!

What if portfolio returns is lower than inflation for a long period of time. This will dissipate your portfolio and increase your tension too! For long times, the market can remain irrational and you can remain clueless.

What if you live till 115 instead of 85 (point 1 quantified). I have met people who thought they will die at 73, but died at 93. Most of us are not prepared for a 20-year extension!

So, thumb rules do not always work, which means if run into a sequence or return risk, or bad investments or...! So, stop using thumb rules unless you know how to apply it. Thumb rules are thumb rules, that’s all.