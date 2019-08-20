8th edition of Conventus 2019 to commence on 23 Aug

The key focal points driving businesses in the future will be the Power of Big Data, High Computing Capacity, Artificial Intelligence, Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies will decide the fate of modern businesses in terms of competitiveness and sustainability.

International Management Institute (IMI) New Delhi will commence the 8th edition of its Annual Management Conclave, Conventus2019 on 23rd August 2019 and the three-day conclave will conclude on 25th August 2019. Conventus2019 is structured around the theme, ‘Industry 4.0: Honoring the past, Treasuring the present, Shaping the future’,

Taking the legacy ahead with the idea of innovation across industries, the conclave will witness the participation of 55+ industry stalwarts and practitioners as speakers from the domain of HR, Analytics, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Operations, CSR and Entrepreneurship. Every such discipline of management carries its own sub-theme which will help in generating insights on how the current trends will impact various aspects of the industry.

To grace the occasion, Mr. Anand Stanley, President and MD - Airbus India and South Asia is invited as the Chief Guest of the InaugurationCeremony,Mr. Ravi Toshniwal, MD- Banswara Syntex Ltd is invited as Chief Guest and Mr. Prabhat Kumar, Customs Commissioner is invited as the Guest of Honor of the Valedictory Ceremonyof Conventus’19.

The transition of data science, innovation and risk trade-off amidst rising financial inclusion, re-calibrating strategy of economic institutions for sustainable growth, impact of rising cyber-physical systems on human resource field, collaboration & inclusion - nurturing innovation in startups; The conclave will have a confluence of thoughts and experiences of industry stalwarts on ‘Fourth Industrial revolution.’

The speakers of the conclave includes Mr. Atul Holkar, SVP, PepsiCo; Mr. Sameer Seth, Marketing Director, Dolby Lab; Mr. Arun Maira, Member- Planning Commission and Ex-Chairman at Boston Consulting Group India; Mr. Vinay Mathews, Founder & COO, Faircent; Ms. Bharti Maan, Director- Transformation, Innovation & Architectural Advisory at SAP; Padma Bhushan, Dr. Isher Judge Ahluwalia, Chairperson, ICRIER; Mr. Gaurav Saini, Director HR, HMD Global; Mr. Chander Khanduja, CIO, Luminous Schneider; Mr. Vartul Mittal, Digital Business Transformation Leader at Barclays; Mr. Siddharth Rajhans, UN, Ted X and motivational speaker;Ms. Vineeta Hariharan, Senior Leadership, World Bank; Ms. Tanvi Johri, Cofounder & CEO, Carmesi; Mr. Sivesh Kumar, Founder at Startup Monk, to name a few.

IMI New Delhi is delighted to announce its association with ONGC as the Title Sponsor, SBI & Hitachi Air asAssociate Sponsors, RPSG& Bubna Advertising as Co-Sponsors and Punjab & Sind Bank as Powered bySponsor for Conventus’19. Other Sponsors are Fresca Juices as Freshness Partner, TradeMarkClicks as Legal PartnerandPunjab National Bank.