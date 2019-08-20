Home Business

Adani in talks to buy Krishnapatnam Port Company for Rs 5,500 crore

According to reports, Navayuga Group will likely retain 28 per cent in the company besides also retaining key management roles.

Published: 20th August 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnapatnam port

Krishnapatnam port (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Adani Group is reportedly in talks with Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd to acquire 72 per cent stake in the former’s crown jewel -- Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd -- for an estimated Rs 5,500 crore.

Navayuga Engineering is the flagship entity of CVR Group and had developed the greenfield Krishnapatnam deep water sea port a decade ago in 2008. As on FY19, it handled 54.37 million tonnes of cargo. When contacted, both companies declined to comment.

According to reports, Navayuga Group will likely retain 28 per cent in the company besides also retaining key management roles. The proposed acquisition could also includes an equity stake held by international private equity investment player 3i Group, which had invested about $160 million in the company earlier.
Navayuga Group’s decision to offload majority stake in Krishnapatnam port company comes close on the heels of some disappointing developments.

Recently, the Government of Andhra Pradesh terminated two major contracts — one pertaining to the construction of Polavaram project and the other, the development of Machilipatnam Port. The port, which hit a rough patch when bulk cargo exports of iron ore sunk to the ground, overcame the turmoil by increasing other components of bulk cargo such as coal, edible oil and container terminal operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnapatnam Port Adani Group Hyderabad Navayuga Engineering Company
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp