DDA allows private builders to bid for land parcels

Homebuyers can now hope to book a flat in modern and well-designed apartments in the national capital, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allowing private developers to bid for its land parcels.

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal last week, the DDA approved disposal of residential plots for group-housing societies through e-auction to individuals, partnership firms, private and public limited or consortium, having sufficient funds to purchase the land and develop the project.

According to sources, the decision came after the lukewarm response from homebuyers for the recently concluded DDA Housing Scheme 2019.

A large number of houses remain unsold. Homebuyers had blamed poor construction quality and design for the poor response.

This development is not sudden. The DDA had already hinted that it will gradually reduce its focus on the construction of flats and will play a role of facilitator in building houses through public private partnerships model, which will help in improving the construction of modern neighbourhood in Delhi. It will eventually reduce the burden of the DDA as a developer.

While private developers have welcomed the move, they feel that their interest will depend on terms and condition set by the DDA. Currently, land constitutes 40 per cent of the project cost, so the DDA has to relax some terms for developers.

“This is a welcome move. This will improve the quality of housing in the national capital. However, the finer points need to be seen. If done in the right way, it will open many land banks which are currently locked,” a leading NCR developer told this publication, who did not wish to be named.