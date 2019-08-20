Home Business

DDA allows private builders to bid for land parcels

DDA approved disposal of residential plots for group-housing societies through e-auction to individuals, partnership firms, private and public limited or consortium.

Published: 20th August 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

dda flat

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Homebuyers can now hope to book a flat in modern and well-designed apartments in the national capital, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allowing private developers to bid for its land parcels.

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal last week, the DDA approved disposal of residential plots for group-housing societies through e-auction to individuals, partnership firms, private and public limited or consortium, having sufficient funds to purchase the land and develop the project.
According to sources, the decision came after the lukewarm response from homebuyers for the recently concluded DDA Housing Scheme 2019.

A large number of houses remain unsold. Homebuyers had blamed poor construction quality and design for the poor response.

This development is not sudden. The DDA had already hinted that it will gradually reduce its focus on the construction of flats and will play a role of facilitator in building houses through public private partnerships model, which will help in improving the construction of modern neighbourhood in Delhi. It will eventually reduce the burden of the DDA as a developer.

While private developers have welcomed the move, they feel that their interest will depend on terms and condition set by the DDA. Currently, land constitutes 40 per cent of the project cost, so the DDA has to relax some terms for developers.

“This is a welcome move. This will improve the quality of housing in the national capital. However, the finer points need to be seen. If done in the right way, it will open many land banks which are currently locked,” a leading NCR developer told this publication, who did not wish to be named. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian economy DDA
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp