EagleView opens R&D centre in Bengaluru, to create 500 jobs

By PTI

BENGALURU: EagleView, a technology leader in data analytics derived from aerial imagery and computer vision, on Tuesday announced the opening of its new international office here.

This would be the largest R & D centre of the US-headquartered company which plans to create 500 new jobs within next year in Bengaluru, where teams would be involved in researching and developing new products.

EagleView CEO Rishi Daga said the R & D centre in the city would further expand the company's capabilities in the areas of cloud service, computer vision, machine learning and aerial imagery.

The company, in a statement, said it was hiring for a variety of positions in Bengaluru, where employees can develop solutions across hardware, software, and customer-focused service.