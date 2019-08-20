Home Business

Only 23 housing projects launched in Q1 FY19 under subvention scheme

Generally, builders bear the interest till possession of flats so that homebuyers do not have to pay rent and their monthly instalments together.

Published: 20th August 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONLY 23 housing projects comprising 7,620 units were launched during the April-June quarter under the subvention scheme, which has been banned recently by the National Housing Bank (NHB), according to property consultant Anarock.

Worried over frauds by builders, last month, the NHB asked housing finance companies (HFCs) to “desist” from offering loans under subvention scheme wherein real estate developers pay interest on behalf of home buyers for a certain period of time.

Generally, builders bear the interest till possession of flats so that homebuyers do not have to pay rent and their monthly installments together. After the NHB directive, industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India demanded a rollback of this decision as it would affect housing demand as well as liquidity of developers.

“The ban on subvention schemes will doubtlessly contribute to the sector’s overall liquidity issues as players can no longer use them to attract customers. However, only a limited number of developers were affected by this move,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock.

The NHB’s directive was not as crippling as was initially assumed, the consulting firm pointed out.
According to the report, out of the total 280 projects launched in the April-June quarter of 2019, only about 23 projects (or 8 per cent) were marketed under subvention schemes.

These 23 projects comprised of 7,620 units, about 11 per cent of the total 69,000 units launched in the quarter.

“Our data also reveals that among the affected projects, those by larger players, strongly backed by financial lenders while offering such schemes, outnumbered projects by smaller developers,” Puri said.
In city-wise analysis, Mumbai Metropolitan Region has the maximum number of projects affected by the subvention scheme ban, with as many as 17 projects comprising 5,310 new units being launched under this plan.

Bengaluru came a distant second with just four new housing projects being marketed with subvention schemes. Interestingly, both national capital region and Pune had only one project each being sold under such schemes.Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad had no new project launches offering subvention schemes.

“With subvention schemes off the table, developers will have to get creative with differentiated unique selling points to market their projects and boost sales. There seems to be no relief from the protracted pain the market has been experiencing...,” Anarock said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
subvention scheme National Housing Bank housing projects Indian economy
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp