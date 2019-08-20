Home Business

PSU banks to introduce home, auto loans on 'PSB Loans in 59 Minutes' portal

Currently, the portal gives in-principle approval for loans of up to Rs 1 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in just 59 minutes or less than an hour.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Public sector banks are gearing up to introduce retail products, including housing and auto loans, on 'psbloansin59minutes' portal with a view to expanding their retail loan business.

Currently, the portal gives in-principle approval for loans of up to Rs 1 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in just 59 minutes or less than an hour.

However, some of the banks including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Corporation Bank decided to extend in-principle approval to loans of up to Rs 5 crore through the portal.

Bank of India is now planning to onboard some of the retail products on the portal for easier access to loan products.

The bank is working on this and home and the auto loan will be onboarded on the portal going forward, Bank of India General Manager Salil Kumar Swain told PTI.

Another state-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) also plans to offer retail loan products on the portal.

IOB has been actively participating on the portal for sanction of MSME loans and the bank has achieved a remarkable improvement in sanctioning of loans, as the number of cases and amount sanctioned shows a manifold increase since its inception, the bank said in a statement last week.

"As the scheme has drawn a healthy response from the borrowers, the bank is in the process of extending in-principle sanction for loans up to Rs 5 crores under MSME.

In due course of time, the bank will also offer retail products (housing loan & personal loan) under this platform," it said.

The platform has helped in expediting loan disbursement and bringing ease in banking process by saving time for both bankers and customers, a senior official of another public sector bank said.

If other products are introduced on the platform, it will help expand the retail business of the bank and also bring down the transaction cost, the officer said.

The platform has helped reduce turnaround time for loan processes in such a way that MSMEs get an eligibility letter and in-principle approval in 59 minutes and can choose the bank of their choice.

After the approval letter is received, the loan is expected to be disbursed in 7-8 working days.

Touted as country's largest online lending platform, the portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2018 with an aim to make credit access and banking for MSMEs transparent and hassle-free.

The portal sanctioned loans worth over Rs 35,000 crore in less than four months from its launch. As on March 31, 2019, more than 50,706 proposals had got in-principle approval and 27,893 proposals had been sanctioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSB Loans public sector banks MSME State Bank of India Union Bank of India Corporation Bank
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp