Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 pts on positive global cues 

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included TCS, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, HCL Tech and PowerGrid, rising up to 2 per cent.

Published: 20th August 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank rose up to 4.50 per cent

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday led by gains in IT stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share was trading 100.23 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 37,502.72 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty too rose 16.15 points or 0.15 per cent to 11,070.05 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Monday, the 30-share Sensex settled 52.16 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 37,402.49, and the NSE Nifty edged 6.10 points, or 0.06 per cent, up at 11,053.90.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included TCS, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, TechM, HCL Tech and PowerGrid, rising up to 2 per cent.

While, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma rose up to 4.50 per cent.

According to traders, domestic equities followed global stocks which rallied on expectations of stimulus measures from German and Chinese governments.

Investors are also hoping for dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, US, later this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions.

Bourses on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Monday.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 305.74 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 386.23 crore, provisional data showed.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 18 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.62 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.07 per cent to 59.78 per barrel.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE Indian stocks Nifty Stock Market
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp