Home Business

Shell exits city gas business in India, sells MGL stake in open market

According to stock exchange data, BG Asia Pacific Holdings, a unit of Shell, sold 9.98 million shares in the company through block deals at Rs 780 apiece.

Published: 20th August 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Dutch shell

A logo for Royal Dutch Shell Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shell India, the local arm of the Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell Plc, on Tuesday exited the city gas business in the country after it sold its 10 per cent stake in Mahanagar Gas Ltd for Rs 770 crore.

According to stock exchange data, BG Asia Pacific Holdings (BGAPH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, sold 9.98 million shares in the company through block deals at Rs 780 apiece.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), where the majority stake is owned by state-owned GAIL India Ltd, sells compressed natural gas (CNG) to automobiles and piped-cooking gas to households in and around Mumbai.

When MGL was listed in July 2016, Shell and GAIL held 32.5 per cent stake each in the company.Last year, Shell sold 24 per cent of its shareholding in two tranches -- 8.5 per cent in April and 14 per cent in August -- in the open market through bulk deals.

The government of Maharashtra has 10 per cent shareholding in MGL, while the remaining is with the public.

Shell sold its stake in the open market after GAIL waived off its first right of refusal.

According to the shareholding agreement, partners had the first right to buy in case either one of them wanted to exit.

"We already have a controlling stake. What purpose would it have served to buy the additional stake at market price," a senior GAIL official said.

He said the sale price was "too high". "It doesn't make any sense for us to buy the stake at the market price," he added.

When Shell first started diluting its take in MGL in April last year, the company had stated that this was "part of Shell's ongoing portfolio optimisation to transform Shell into a simpler company, delivering stronger returns".

"Our investment in the Hazira LNG receiving terminal in Gujarat and the recent creation of Shell Energy India, our gas marketing and trading business, shows our commitment to grow in India and to increase gas penetration in the country," it had said.

Shell operates a 5 million tonnes a year liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Hazira in Gujarat.

Founded in 1995, it sells CNG to over 6 lakh vehicles and piped natural gas to over 10 lakh households. It operates 203 CNG stations and has a pipeline network of 4,838 kilometers.

MGL originally was an equal joint venture of GAIL and UK's BG Group. Shell became a partner after it in February 2016 acquired BG worldwide.

Shell exercised its option to exit the city gas distribution business as the lock-in period for minimum promoter holding after listing of a company expired last month.

MGL was listed in June 2016 and the three-year lock-in period, according to the market regulator's listing norms expired on July 1, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shell Royal Dutch Shell Gas business
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp