Across 3 million sq ft and on 9.5 acres: Amazon's largest campus opens in Hyderabad

Sunita Natti By

Express News Service

Global e-commerce giant Amazon Wednesday opened its largest campus the world in Hyderabad at Nanankramguda. The facility inaugurated by Deputy chief minister of Telangana Md Mahmood Ali, is spread over 3 million sq ft and can accommodate over 15,000 employees.

This is the only Amazon-owned campus outside the US and will add 15,000 employees to its 62,000 workforce -- the largest tech base outside Amazon's Seattle office.

Of the 3 million sq ft, 1.8 million sq ft comprises of the work area, while the rest is earmarked for recreation and parking facilities. The strengthening of headcount at this new facility will add to the company's total contract workforce of over 1.55 lakh.

With Amazon, the city’s booming commercial market houses all the big tech including Apple, Microsoft, Google and others.

"Over these last 15 years we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC region in Mumbai, 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states of India as well as hundreds of delivery stations and sort centres creating nearly 200,00 jobs in India," said Amazon India senior VP and country manager Amit Agarwal.

The campus built on a 9.5-acre land will undertake back-office operations besides other IT product development activities.

The company also has its presence in Bengaluru, where it has also backend operations. Amazon also has the biggest fulfilment centre spread over 4 lakh sq ft at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and will be expanding it to 5.8 lakh sq ft by 2020.

According to its 2018 annual report, Amazon now has 288 million sq ft of warehouses, offices, retail stores, and data centers.