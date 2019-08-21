Canara Bank in Chennai meet elicits feedback from exporters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Canara Bank conducted a meeting for exporters on the topic “Improving bank finance to exporters” at its circle office here on Tuesday. Over 70 leading exporters from the city shared their problems related to banking transactions.

The meeting was organised as per the direction of the Union Department of Financial Services to initiate multi-level consultation and ideation to boost the economy of the country. Apart from branch heads of the banks in the city, exporters and officials of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) participated in the meeting and provided insights to the exporters about the facilities and schemes meant for their benefit in the sector.

Uday Pandit, AGM of ECGC, Chennai, apprised the exporters about the facilities provided by the organisation to ensure smooth operation of their business. M Abdul Ajees, general manager, Chennai Circle, Canara Bank, presided over the meeting and delivered the keynote address. An interactive session drew feedback from the exporters.