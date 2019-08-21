Home Business

Develop a better business network

It is often said that a man is sum of his network.

Relationships, Business Network

Representational image (Express Illustration)

BENGALURU : It is often said that a man is sum of his network. That is also the reason why so many corporate mega houses fight over resourceful employees because when they are hired they bring with them their invaluable network, which otherwise might be very difficult to tap into. For instance, say, if I have expertise and connections in the e-commerce industry, then it is very likely that when I work at any organisation, I can surely help them with solutions pertaining to e-commerce business easily, because I will always have some or the other network to tap into.

Coming to entrepreneurs, this becomes even more relevant because often a startup can spread its wings only as far as the founders can. Unlike big companies, startups cannot afford to hire the most networked candidates, and are therefore dependent on the founders and core team to spread its wings. The question then comes – how can founders develop a rich network?

I have gone to so many conventions and I often see lot of folks collecting cards only to treasure them in some mystic box they think they will unravel some day! Don’t let this happen. When you meet a new interesting person, don’t just exchange cards. Email them right away (or the next day) with a short summary of who you are and how you met them and how you want to stay in touch.

Another interesting way is this: Do take genuine interest in them and understand their choices, likes and any common areas of interest. Most people who want to network keep talking about themselves and themselves alone. No one wants to befriend a self-blabbering fellow. Best networks are two-way streets. Just like you want to connect with a new person, they too would want to get in touch with you. But only if you are a valuable connection to them. If there is some quality of yours (or your startup) that can be of use to them at some point, do make them aware about it during your short meeting. We all appreciate folks 
who offer a helping hand first instead of asking for favours.

Another important thing to consider is social media. Most professional connections, won’t want to add you on Facebook right away. That’s more informal. Try connecting on LinkedIn instead. Don’t bombard them with every small news but instead send them an update mail whenever something really big happens!

If you happen to visit the office of your networked folks next time for a meeting with someone else, do stop by and say them hello. Always remember – the more you meet, the more you guys get to interact, the more comfortable you guys get and the more likely you both are to help each other. 

(For any queries, write to me on tamhankarrajeev@gmail.com)

