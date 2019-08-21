Home Business

Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai said it has received over 55,000 bookings for Venue in last three months, which helped it to improve its market share in July to 19.4 per cent.

Published: 21st August 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched the third generation version of its compact hatchback Grand i10 Nios.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched the third generation version of its compact hatchback Grand i10 Nios. (Photo | EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to strengthen its presence in the hatchback segment, India’s second-largest carmaker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the third-generation version of its compact hatchback Grand i10 Nios at a price range between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh.

While the petrol variant costs Rs 4.99-7.14 lakh, the i10 Nios diesel variant has been priced at Rs 6.7-7.99 lakh. This is the carmaker’s third launch in recent months after compact sports utility vehicle Venue and electric SUV Kona. Analysts say faced with a shrinking market, car-makers are trying to pep up demand by tweaking features and coming up with new launches.

Hyundai said it has received over 55,000 bookings for Venue in last three months, which helped it to improve its market share in July to 19.4 per cent. This is Hyundai’s largest ever market share in India.
Despite this blockbuster launch, Hyundai sales in April-June period were down by 7.7 per cent year-on-year.  

“This is a very challenging time for the market but with the new Grand i10 Nios, we are confident of meeting and exceeding the expectations of our customers. We want to become the brand of choice for Indian customers,” SS Kim, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL said.

With the launch of the new Grand, Hyundai’s product portfolio in the mass volume segment will include the Santro, Grand i10, Nios and Elite i20. In Q1 of FY19, compact hatchback segment made up 48 per cent of the total vehicles sold India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grand i10 Nios Hyundai
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp