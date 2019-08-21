Home Business

Panel proposes 25 per cent corporate tax, overhaul

Nirmala Sitharaman had already indicated that the corporate tax rate for companies earning over Rs 400 crore will gradually be cut to 25 per cent.

NEW DELHI: The government task force on direct taxes, which was appointed to review the existing 58-year-old Income Tax Act, is believed to have proposed several changes. The recommendations include an across-the-board 25 per cent tax rate for corporates, changes in personal tax slabs, further relief to start-ups and revamp of tax assessment processes.

“Some of the proposals include 25 per cent corporate tax rate for both domestic and foreign companies without a subsidiary. There is a proposal for levying branch profits tax on foreign companies. Another recommendation is on elimination of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), which also says the onus of payment should be on the dividend recipient,” said a source aware of the developments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday had already indicated that the corporate tax rate for companies earning over Rs 400 crore will gradually be cut to 25 per cent.

The report has also recommended doing away with surcharges over the personal income tax. “Reduction of corporate tax rate to 25 per cent across board, including for foreign companies, should have very positive impact on equity investment, especially for foreign investors,” said Daksha Baxi, head (international taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The task force is also understood to have given its recommendations on three contentious issues for the corporate sector: tax on long-term capital gains, dividend distribution tax and minimum alternative tax.
Another recommendation includes radical changes in the tax assessment process. It recommends establishment of ‘assessment units’ against the current practice of ‘assessing officers’ conducting assessments. It has also recommended reorganising the tax department and establishing litigation management unit to manage the entire tax litigation process, so as to do away with ‘tax terrorism’.

The draft, which was submitted on Monday, is not public yet, but some details have already surfaced.
If implemented, the tax rate reduction could prove to be a big fiscal stimulus for the corporate sector reeling under a sharp economic downturn.

