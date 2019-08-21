Software Technology Parks of India's incubation centre coming up in Coimbatore

Home Business

By PTI

CHENNAI: Aimed at benefiting the industry-academia partnership, the Software Technology Parks of India set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday said it was establishing an incubation centre that would entail investments of Rs 40 crore, a top official said.

To set up the STPI-IT (information technology) incubation centre at the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, the government has alloted three acres of land, STPI director-general Omkar Rai said here.

"The investments expected will be Rs 40 crore. This will cater to the needs of IT, IT-enabled services. It will also give a boost to entrepreneurship and exports from the region," he told reporters here.

The centre would facilitate and support the entrepreneurs of the state to explore a global opportunity in the IT and IT-enabled services.

"STPI will create a state-of-the-art incubation centre for providing raw and plug-in-play incubation facility to the industry especially for start-ups and entrepreneurs," he said.

The initiative would further strengthen the industry-academia relationship and also offer a platform for 'Future-Ready Technology', especially in Coimbatore.

With the facility, the employability skills can be achieved by transforming graduates into professionals by conducting special training in blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things, he said.

