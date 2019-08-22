Home Business

Amazon launches largest delivery station in Tamil Nadu

Located in Chennai, the new station will enable Amazon to strengthen its last-mile delivery network and ensure faster deliveries across the city. 

Amazon (File| AP)

By IANS

CHENNAI: E-commerce giant Amazon which has doubled its last-mile delivery network in Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced the launch of its largest "delivery station" in the state.

Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and provide flexibility to Amazon's delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders.

The company also announced the expansion of its delivery network in Tamil Nadu including cities and towns like Namakkal, Tiruchengodu, Sivakasi, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur, to name a few.

"We have doubled our last-mile delivery network in the state and also opened Tamil Nadu's largest delivery station spread across 24,000 square feet of space," Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"This expansion will further create thousands of work opportunities for individuals in Tamil Nadu as we continue to remain committed to our long term investment in infrastructure and technology in the state," Rochlani said.

The growth of the delivery network will enable Amazon to penetrate further into smaller towns across Tamil Nadu and have a direct delivery presence in more than 1200 pin codes of the state with a significant number of customers now being able to enjoy one-day and two-delivery promises.

The announcement comes a day after Amazon opened its largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad, reaffirming its long-term commitment to India.

