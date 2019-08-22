Home Business

DLF tanks 20 per cent on reports regarding Supreme Court notice

The apex court issued a notice to the company based on a plea that alleged the company of hiding information on pending cases regarding Haryana land-bank from its shareholders.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Infrastructure development company DLF with Gurgaon police conducts a mock drill at cyber city premises in Gurgaon. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: DLF fell over 20 per cent on the BSE during the early trade on Thursday following reports that the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the company for suppressing key information regarding judicial proceedings against its largest chunk of land-bank in Haryana.

At 11.02 a.m., DLF shares were trading 25.80 points or 15.03 per cent lower at Rs 145.80 apiece.

According to reports, the apex court issued a notice to the company based on a plea that alleged the company of hiding information on pending cases regarding Haryana land-bank from its shareholders.

The plea alleged that DLF failed to mention key cases regarding the violation of the Haryana Land Ceiling Act, 1972, where adverse orders were passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the DLF Group and its admitted subsidiaries, and the matter is pending with the Supreme Court.

All this was omitted in the 2019 QIP (qualified institutional placement) prospectus, the petitioner has alleged.

The BSE has also sought a clarification from the company in this regard.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court DLF Haryana
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp