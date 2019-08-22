Home Business

How will a digital panchayat be? India will soon know

All gram panchayats will become 'digital panchayats' soon. What will this lead to? All the details here

Digital

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Paperless Indian villages? They might be a reality soon.

This after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) Common Service Centre and the Panchayati Raj ministry inked an MoU for the complete digitisation of India's 2.5 lakh plus gram panchayats. 

Common Service Centre e-Governance Services is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under MeitY is primarily focused towards the development and delivery of e-governance services to India's rural heartlands. 

Under the MoU, the SPV will work with the Panchayati Raj ministry to convert all gram panchayats into 'digital panchayats', supporting the gram panchayats in executing data digitisation and ensuring speedy delivery of all panchayat-level services. 

"This MoU will also act as a catalyst in promoting rural BPOs in every gram panchayat, of which there are over 2.5 lakh," MeitY said. 

The MoU will also ensure that CSCs maintain records of all gram panchayats in digital format, besides supporting gram panchayats in conducting various surveys. CSCs will also work as digital literacy centres for all elected representatives of gram panchayats.

"We will automate and digitise day to day work at gram panchayats, engage e-panchayat applications and other central and state government applications to create a true digital panchayat," added Dr Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV. 

According to him, the collaboration will see CSCs working as a point of contact for integration, implementation and delivery of services from other ministries and department from the central and state government. 

