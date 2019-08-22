Home Business

Unscathed by gloom, Amazon going strong

Amazon is placing its bet not just on domestic sales, but also on exports, which it intends to increase to $5 billion in next three years.

Amazon India senior vice-president Amit Agarwal along with other dignitaries during the inaguration of Amazon’s largest campus, in Hyderabad.

Amazon India senior vice-president Amit Agarwal along with other dignitaries during the inaguration of Amazon's largest campus, in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amazon, the ubiquitous retailer of everything, isn’t witnessing any ‘doom and gloom’ in its business due to the prevailing economic slowdown. 

Rather, the company is placing its bet not just on domestic sales, but also on exports, which it intends to increase to $5 billion in next three years from the current $1 billion. 

“We haven’t seen any slowdown. And the reason is because e-commerce is so small in India relative to total consumption, less than 3 per cent. And that’s why it’s unlikely to seriously impact growth,” said Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country manager, Amazon India. 

This runs counter to the dominant view that consumers aren’t willing to spend on even as little as `5 biscuit packs. The slack in demand is partly responsible for the downturn, which the RBI is desperately trying to boost with its ultra-easy monetary policy besides nudging banks to go all-out and offer retail loans to spur spending. 

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has so far pledged $5.5 billion investments in India, including $500 million towards food retailing and is aggressively expanding operations amid fierce competition coming from Walmart Inc. The latter, upping the ante, acquired Flipkart last year with a staggering $16 billion, which intensified the battle of Indian retail wars. 

Amazon has over 5 lakh sellers and counting. Considering the potential for exports, the company introduced a global selling platform two years ago, in line with the Make-in-India programme, to provide sellers the ease of doing business outside their home base. The platform offers bundled services such as custom clearances and shipping, allowing sellers to export products with ease.

“We have 5,00,000 sellers and over 50,000 have already signed up on the platform. There are 140 million products available, and $1 billion worth goods have been exported. Over the next three years, it’s likely to increase to $5 billion and account for over 3 per cent of all merchandise exports,” Agarwal said. 

