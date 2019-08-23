Home Business

Amazon to buy 49 per cent stake in Future Retail promoter firm

The promoter group of Future Group led by Kishore Biyani has entered into a share subscription agreement and a shareholders' agreement with Amazon.

Published: 23rd August 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US-based commerce major Amazon would acquire 49 per cent stake in a Future Retail promoter firm, Future Coupons Ltd, for an undisclosed amount.

The promoter group of Future Group led by Kishore Biyani has entered into a share subscription agreement and a shareholders' agreement with Amazon.

Com NV Investment Holdings LLC (Amazon). Future Coupons holds about 7.3 per cent stake in Future Retail Ltd, which operates popular supermarket and hypermarket chains such as Big Bazaar and WHSmith, through convertible warrants.

The investment would help Future Retail to launch new products and digital payment solutions, a Future Group spokesperson said.

"This investment reflects our commitment to innovate for Indian customers and offer best-in-class shopping experience.

This investment provides an opportunity for us to learn global trends in digital payments solutions and launch new products," the spokesperson said.

Future Retail in a filing to BSE said that Amazon has agreed to make an equity investment in Future Coupons Limited for acquiring a 49 per cent stake comprising both, voting and non-voting shares.

As part of the agreement, Amazon has been granted a call option, which allows the US commerce major to "acquire all or part of the promoters' shareholding in Future Retail and is exercisable between the 3rd to 10th years, in certain circumstances, subject to applicable law.

 This is the third investment of the Seattle-based e-commerce major in the Indian brick & mortar retail space and will help Amazon further strengthen its foothold here where it already operates an online marketplace.

Amazon already has stake in retail chains  K Raheja Corp Group's Shoppers Stop and Aditya Birla Retail's More.

In 2017, retail major Shoppers Stop had announced raising Rs 179.26 crore from Amazon.

com Investment Holdings LLC through an issue of equity shares, which translated to just over 5 per cent shareholding for the American company.

In September last year, Amazon said it has co-invested in Witzig Advisory Services, the entity which had acquired Aditya Birla Retail's 'More' chain of stores in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Future Retail
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp