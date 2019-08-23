Home Business

Car launches with hope to pep up market

Hyundai Motor India CEO SS Kim said that slowdown in the Indian market is very much cyclical and not structural, adding India still has huge growth potential.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kia MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff at the launch of Kia Seltos in New Delhi.

Kia MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff at the launch of Kia Seltos in New Delhi.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Expecting a revival in auto sales in the upcoming festive season, carmakers have launched three new passengers vehicles (PVs) — Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Kia Seltos — in this week. These companies hope their launches will reverse the contraction in the market pushing car sales up.

“The festival season might be a great opportunity for Hyundai and other carmakers in terms of recovery of demand and revival. Even as customer sentiment is subdued, we are preparing interesting customer communication programmes,” said SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India on the sidelines of Grand i10 Nios launch. 

Kim said the slowdown in the Indian market is very much cyclical and not structural, adding India still has huge growth potential as the number of cars sold per 1,000 people is very low compared to developed economies such as the US, China and South Korea.

Meanwhile, French carmaker Renault, which is eyeing a turnaround in the Indian market, has announced launching its new vehicle Triber on August 28. 

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), which on Wednesday launched a brand new 6-seater multi purpose vehicle XL6, feels demand is likely to go up in the upcoming festive season. “We are concerned that the market is falling at a double-digit figure. I expect the new product launches will improve sentiments,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD, MSIL, even as the firm registered 36 per cent decline in July sales Y-o-Y. 

With the Onam festival in the southern part, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi in the western and several upcoming festivals in the northern India, the MSIL has seen an uptick in number of queries, especially for petrol variants. “There would be an uptick, but it’s difficult to say when there would be a pick up,” said the company spokesperson. 

The Indian auto industry is going through one of its worst phases, with PV sales registering its steepest decline in nearly two decades in the April-June quarter, underscoring the subdued consumer sentiment, a slowdown in economic activity, liquidity issues and farm distress. The slump continued in July, PV sales fell 31 per cent to 200,790 vehicles compared to same period last year.

The month of July also witnessed the ninth straight drop in monthly wholesale PV sales. While almost every segment in the PV market has registered significant decline, demand for new launched utility vehicles has managed to weather the storm. 

For example, Hyundai said it has received over 55,000 bookings for Venue in last three months, which helped it to improve its market share in July to 19.4 per cent. Kia Motor, which launched its fist vehicle - the SUV Seltos, in the India market on Thursday at an aggressive starting price of `9.69 lakh said it has received record 320,35 bookings for Seltos so far, setting a new benchmark for the mid-SUV segment.  

However, the industry feels new launches might not be enough to revive demand and there is a need for stimulus from the government, including GST rate cuts. “If the government helps at this stage, I believe the recovery can happen this year itself,” said Kim, Hyundai India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyundai Grand i10 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Kia Seltos
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp