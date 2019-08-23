Home Business

EU certification to give fillip to Biocon’s Malaysian unit

According to the Biocon Sdn Bhd, this will give a boost to the capacities of Asia’s largest insulin-producing facility. 

European Union flag

For representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday said that its Malaysian arm — Biocon Sdn Bhd (BSB) — has received the European Union’s Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification. According to the company, this will give a boost to the capacities of Asia’s largest insulin producing facility. 

“This approval expands Biocon’s capacities multi-fold with the new large scale devices facility coming up to speed to serve the growing needs of people with diabetes in EU,” the company said in a statement. 

BSB currently operates Asia’s largest integrated Insulins facility located in Malaysia, manufacturing drug substances, drug products and Insulin delivery devices and serves around 3.5 lakh diabetes patients in Malaysia, and exports its products to “serve patient populations in EU and several other countries across the globe”. 

“The Malaysia site was inspected in May 2019 and the certificate of GMP compliance received now reflects that the agency considers the manufacturing facilities... to be in compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices,” Biocon said. Shares of Biocon closed Thursday’s at Rs 221.6 on BSE, down 0.76 per cent compared to the previous day.

