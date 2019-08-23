Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to study ground situation in states, CEA hints against stimulus

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian emphasised the need to push investment reforms, along with reforms in labour laws as well as divestment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as India Inc is pinning its hopes on the Union finance ministry for a fiscal stimulus package, sources said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will decide on it only after taking stock of the economic situation at the ground level and discussing the economic scenario with small businesses in various states. She has been travelling extensively across India to holds talks on this. 

“The Finance Minister is travelling to different states to talk to businesses and take stock of the economy. She will take a decision only after her deliberations are complete. She has already heard the industry in a series of meetings earlier this month. The fiscal stimulus package will come after knowing what is actually required and not what they (the industries) want or need,” a finance ministry official told TNIE. 

At the same time, chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, at an event on Thursday, hinted against the stimulus package, stating that government could not intervene every time a sector did badly. He had on Wednesday called for a “mindset change” and warned that the private sector should not seek sops in times of stress.

On the auto sector, the CEA said the sector is not symptomatic of the economy, and that it is witnessing disruption due to cab aggregators and a shift in technology. Subramanian emphasised the need to push investment reforms, along with reforms in labour laws as well as divestment.

Nirmala Sitharaman Krishnamurthy Subramanian
