Home Business

Growth to revive after sometime: Goodyear India

Goodyear India has launched two new products — Assurance Dura- Plus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac for the market.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Rajeev Anand, PK Walia, & Kenneth Jenner Powell, Goodyear Tyres.

(L-R) Rajeev Anand, PK Walia, & Kenneth Jenner Powell, Goodyear Tyres.

By Express News Service

Leading tyre-maker Goodyear on Thursday said the current auto slowdown is a temporary phenomenon and the company is confident that the sector will witness growth in a matter of time given the size of Indian automobile industry.

“In the original equipment market, we are witnessing a temporary slowdown. As a result, our supply has been impacted. Likewise, in the replacement market too we are seeing ups and downs, but overall we are confident of  registering growth,” said Rajeev Anand, chairman and MD, Goodyear India.

Auto sales in Q1 FY 20 registered its steepest decline in more than a decade. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 percent to 18,25,148 units in July 2019 from 22,45,223 units in the same month last year. Owing to this slowdown, over 3 lakh jobs have been cut in the sector.

“We have been able to weather the storm. We hear there has been some impact on OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and auto component makers. We are hopeful that from the festive season, demand would be back,” added Anand on the sidelines of new products launches.

In India, the multinational tire manufacturing company has two factories, which make tyres for passenger vehicles and farm equipments. Goodyear, without disclosing figures, said expansion in India will depend on demand for their products, their aspirations for market share in lines with their global plans.

Goodyear India has launched two new products — Assurance Dura- Plus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac for the market. While Assurance Dura- Plus 2 is designed for small-to-midsized passenger cars to meet the upgraded needs of value- conscious consumers, Wrangler AT SilentTrac is tailored for confident SUV drivers who seek adventure and freedom to explore with full control over wheels.

Assurance DuraPlus 2 features a strengthened TredLife Technology that is optimised for longer mileage with durability and quiet performance, it said. “Following the success of the Assurance DuraPlus, which is known for its balanced offering of mileage and safety, Assurance DuraPlus 2 gives consumers more freedom to explore with its upgraded TredLife Technology benefits...” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goodyear India
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp