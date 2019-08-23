Growth to revive after sometime: Goodyear India

By Express News Service

Leading tyre-maker Goodyear on Thursday said the current auto slowdown is a temporary phenomenon and the company is confident that the sector will witness growth in a matter of time given the size of Indian automobile industry.

“In the original equipment market, we are witnessing a temporary slowdown. As a result, our supply has been impacted. Likewise, in the replacement market too we are seeing ups and downs, but overall we are confident of registering growth,” said Rajeev Anand, chairman and MD, Goodyear India.

Auto sales in Q1 FY 20 registered its steepest decline in more than a decade. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.71 percent to 18,25,148 units in July 2019 from 22,45,223 units in the same month last year. Owing to this slowdown, over 3 lakh jobs have been cut in the sector.

“We have been able to weather the storm. We hear there has been some impact on OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and auto component makers. We are hopeful that from the festive season, demand would be back,” added Anand on the sidelines of new products launches.

In India, the multinational tire manufacturing company has two factories, which make tyres for passenger vehicles and farm equipments. Goodyear, without disclosing figures, said expansion in India will depend on demand for their products, their aspirations for market share in lines with their global plans.

Goodyear India has launched two new products — Assurance Dura- Plus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac for the market. While Assurance Dura- Plus 2 is designed for small-to-midsized passenger cars to meet the upgraded needs of value- conscious consumers, Wrangler AT SilentTrac is tailored for confident SUV drivers who seek adventure and freedom to explore with full control over wheels.

Assurance DuraPlus 2 features a strengthened TredLife Technology that is optimised for longer mileage with durability and quiet performance, it said. “Following the success of the Assurance DuraPlus, which is known for its balanced offering of mileage and safety, Assurance DuraPlus 2 gives consumers more freedom to explore with its upgraded TredLife Technology benefits...” it said.