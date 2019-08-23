Home Business

Maruti recalls 40,618 units of WagonR to rectify fuel hose system

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with a metal clamp, it added.

Published: 23rd August 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

The new WagonR sold 14,561 units retaining the fifth position held by the old WagonR last May with 15,974 units. (Photo | Official website)

For representational purpose. (Photo | Official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with one-litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism.

The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018, and August 12, 2019, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with a metal clamp, it added.

Starting August, 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India WagonR Maruti recalls cars
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp