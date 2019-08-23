Home Business

Stocks recover from early sharp losses; Yes Bank, IT shares lead rebound

The 30-share index was trading higher by 20.06 points or 0.05 per cent at 36,492.99 points in the afternoon session as 20 of its constituents gained.

Published: 23rd August 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex pared early sharp losses on the back of a rebound in oil, IT and banking stocks amid reports that the government may roll back the surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.

The broader NSE Nifty rose by 34.55 points or 0.32 per cent to 10,775.90 with 36 of its scrips trading in the green.

Stocks had dived in the opening session with the benchmark indices declining up to 1 per cent due to fading hopes of any stimulus package by the government to boost the sagging growth.

Media reports suggesting that the government may roll back the tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors helped revive the equities.

A rebound in Reliance Industries, SBI, Yes bank and IT stocks also aided the recovery.

IT stocks TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra rose up to 1.28 per cent after the rupee declined to eight-month lows.

Among major gainers, Yes Bank rose by 3.82 per cent, Vedanta by 5.08 per cent and Tata Steel by 3.64 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and HeroMotoCorp rose up to 3 per cent after the government said that it was not looking at any deadline to roll out electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were also trading in the green ahead of a key address by the US Federal Reserve Chairman.

European markets also opened higher with London's FTSE 100 and Frankfurt's Dax 30 gaining up to 0.5 per cent in opening trade.

