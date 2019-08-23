Home Business

TVS Srichakra new brand focused on tireless millennials

The next six months will also see the TVS Tyres brand merged with TVS Eurogrip label.

TVS Srichakra top officials at the launch of the new tyre brand TVS Eurogrip.

By Express News Service

Tyre major TVS Srichakra Ltd. has launched a new tyre brand called TVS Eurogrip targeted at millennial customers, with the firm stating that these “extreme performance” products would meet the needs of drivers who enjoy high speed. “Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, we are launching a portfolio of 19 premium tyres that include industry-leading zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres.

These extreme performance tyres provide unmatched stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds up to 270 km per hour,” said the company. “We have always understood customers’ needs, their aspirations and dreams, and have provided them with products that enrich their riding experience.

TVS Eurogrip has all the elements the new age rider is looking for — design, superior quality, high performance and is backed by the rich heritage and trust of TVS,” said P Srinivasavaradhan, president, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

According to P Vijayaraghavan, director, TVS Srichakra, the company believes that India will remain a promising market for twowheelers and there was a “tremendous growth opportunity”. The introduction of TVS Eurogroup could help the company grow in specialist segments and help strengthen partnerships with vehicle manufacturers, especially in the premium segment.

The tyres, which will be produced at both of the companies factories — one located at Madurai, Tamil Nadu and the other in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand — will cater to vehicles across the two-wheeler spectrum from 70cc mopeds to 500cc superbikes.

The next six months will also see the TVS Tyres brand merged with TVS Eurogrip label, said company officials. TVS Srichakra had established a research and development (R&D) centre in Milan, seven months ago to boost its R&D initiatives.

During the launch, Srinivasavaradhan also said while its OEM tyre sales domestically have been falling in tandem with automobile sales, its aftermarket and exports have been growing rapidly.

