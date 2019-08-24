Hope of stimulus, FPI tax relief lift indices

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equities erased the early losses on Friday as the news of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference post-market hours came out. Sensex fell to a low of 36,102 and Nifty 10,637.15 intraday as the negative sentiment in markets deepened with Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian’s comments on Thursday that fiscal stimulus using taxpayers’ money to bail out companies will create moral hazard.

The no-stimulus fears receded when markets took relaxation of tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPI) for granted. Sensex closed with 0.63 per cent or 228 point gain to close at 36,701.16 and Nifty was up 0.82 per cent or 88 points at 10,829.35. “Markets have taken a breather in hope of some goodies,” Alok Churiwala, a Mumbai-based stock broker, said.

Market expectations have mainly been on the issue of tax relaxation for FPIs. The FM’s announcement on going back to the pre-budget position has been welcomed by market participants overall, though some are still looking for the fine print.

“The Finance Minister, in a press conference today, announced the removal of the enhanced surcharge levied in the budget on long-term and short-term capital gains arising from transfer of equity shares, units of equity-oriented mutual funds and units of business trusts. This is a welcome announcement, which will bring the much-awaited relief for FPIs and, in turn, provide a boost to the equity markets,” said Jairaj Purandare, chairman, JMP Advisors.

The announcement will have significant implications for FPIs and will also be applicable for all domestic investors on short-term and long-term capital gains on equities.

Some amount of impetus to growth without much affecting the fiscal situation can help the markets, said Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct, before the announcements. He said this is one of the better times to invest except for some segments like commodities. Currencies and commodities have been impacted by global trade wars and economic slowdown.

Banks that have a considerable weightage in the benchmark indices are as of now expected to see earnings improve and the upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore would be good news for some of the public sector banks.

“Specifically to address the weakness in auto sector, there are number of steps taken to provide financing at lower interest rates and tax benefits. This should help the sagging auto sector. Though this will aid the sentiments, it is too early to take a call,” said Gaurav Dua, Senior VP, Head – Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.