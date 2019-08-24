Home Business

IndiGo, GoAir likely to get A320 neo planes fitted with new P&W engines from September

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: IndiGo and GoAir are likely to get Airbus 320 and 321 neo planes fitted with new Pratt & Whitney engines from September following software upgradation done to address main gearbox issues, according to a senior DGCA official.

The two budget carriers have been facing glitches in P&W engines powering many of their A320 planes.

The aviation regulator has also requested P&W to supply spare engines to the airlines as per their availability to expedite the replacement of old engines.

Currently, there are around 400 A320 neo planes flying with old engines worldwide.

Out of them, 120 to 130 aircraft are flown by IndiGo and GoAir, the official said.

In its fleet of 236 aircraft, IndiGo has 79 A320 neos, 5 A321 neos, 134 A320s and 18 ATRs.

GoAir operates 35 A320 neos and 16 A320s.

P&W engine-powered A320 neo planes in the two airline's fleet have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016, that had also led to the grounding of some planes.

"There is sufficient oversight of regulator as far as the safety of aircraft with P&W neo engines is concerned. While all other issues were taken care of, the issues of main gear blade failure and materials in the LPT (Low-Pressure Turbine) blades were being addressed by the engine maker," said the official.

Further, the official noted that suitable software upgrade has been carried out that resolves the issues related to main gear box.

With the upgrade, recurrence of any such problem is unlikely and the material of LPT blades have also been upgraded, he added.

"Aircraft having engines with these modifications will start coming in from next month," the official said, adding that planes with old engines would be replaced in a phased manner.

"With these modifications, we expect the situation to improve further," he added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also keeping a close watch on the issue of engine vibrations.

